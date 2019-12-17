|
|
Zaida Coromoto Gosserand Zaida Coromoto Gosserand, 58, of Independence MO, passed away December 14, 2019 in her home. A memorial mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence, MO 64055. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at 9:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, 4001 Blue Parkway #250, Kansas City, MO 64130. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. Zaida was born February 7, 1961 in Valle de la Pascua, Venezuela the daughter of Jose Ali and Felicita (Machado) Balza. On March 2, 2002 she married Anthony Gosserand who survives of the home. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. She was a Paraprofessional with the Kansas City School District working with immigrant children to help them keep up with English speaking children ensuring their success in the future. She loved going shopping and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her first husband Jairo Gomez the father of Samuel Gomez who survives of the home. In addition to her husband Anthony and son Samuel she is survived by her daughter Helen Gosserand of Charlottesville, VA, brothers Orlando Balza of Kansas City, KS, Ali Balza of Kansas City, MO, and sister Claribel Sanchez of Orlando, FL. "Man was made for joy and woe and when this we rightly know thro the world we safely go"
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019