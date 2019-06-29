|
Zelda Sue (Seeger) Cunningham Sue Cunningham, age 77, born June 4, 1942 in Hardtner, Kansas, passed away June 6, 2019 in Southlake TX. Sue graduated from Mulvane High School in 1960 and then graduated cosmetology school. She was a long time member and volunteer at Village Presbyterian Church. She and her husband Bill were successful owners and operators of Cunningham Parade Wear. In her spare time she loved to travel, paint and acquire Campbell's Soup collectibles. She is survived by children, Mike (Merry) Smith and Dirk (Nancy) Smith; grandchildren; Ashley Smith, Cameron Smith & Leanne Smith; siblings; Diane (Chris) Lott; Brother-in-law, GC Daniels; nieces; Laura Daniels, Shauna (Harold) Finch, Andie Lott; nephews, Kent (Ruth) Daniels, Kirk (Sally) Daniels, Garrett Lott. Preceded in death by husband, Bill Cunningham; father, Duke Seeger; mother, Dottie Seeger and sister, Anita Daniels. Final Resting Place will be Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village KS
Published in Kansas City Star on June 29, 2019