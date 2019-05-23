Zelma Clower Zelma Clower, 96, of Smithville, MO passed away, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Gower Convalescent Center. Zelma was born in Ray County, MO to Robert Edward and Nannie Ellen (McCroskie) Howard. She was a homemaker and a help-mate with her husband, Clark, in running their business, Clower's Standard Service for 28 years. Zelma was a member of the Smithville United Methodist Church where she served communion for several years. She was a member of several neighborhood ladies' clubs and enjoyed playing cards with another group of friends. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, H.B. Livingston and E. Clark Clower; daughter, Belinda Joy Livingston; brothers and sister, Robert V. Howard, Laverne Howard Goode and Ellen Lorene Blankenship; and her great-grandson, Jack Andrew Wolters. She is survived by her sons, H. Bill (Linda) Livingston and Steven C. (Susan) Clower; daughter, Judy E. (Richard) Shepherd; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jacob) Simon, Natalie (Joshua) Milne, Stephanie (Jared) Wolters, Shanie (Steve) Colston, Matthew (Kathi) Shepherd, Amanda (Mark) Fullbright, Scott (Megan) Shepherd; great-grandchildren, Neely and Maya Simon, Brinley and Becket Milne, Brooke, Spencer and Ella Wolters, Misty (Timothy) Hudson, and Steven (Ashlie) Colston, Daniel Shepherd, Derek Fullbright, and Theodore Shepherd; great-great-grandchildren, Haidyn Hudson, Brantly Colston, and Lucas Anderson. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville, MO with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial: Lathrop Cemetery Donations may be made to Hospice Partners or the Smithville United Methodist Church.

