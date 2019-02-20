|
Zenon Francis Magierowski Game fish throughout the great state of Missouri rejoice at the passing of arch nemesis and master of baiting and angling, Zeno Magierowski. Zenon Magierowski, aged 69, passed at home, in peace, and surrounded by family. Beloved husband to Carolyn; Loving father to Jason and Lisa; Proud grandpa to Hannah; Loyal brother to Ben and Sue; Caring father-in-law to Pam; Supportive uncle to Dana, Kasia, Brett, Shean, Corbin and Cailee And the best fishin & buddy a bunch of ornery old men could ever have. Memorial services will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 23 rd , 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. Dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019