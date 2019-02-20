Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Resources
More Obituaries for Zenon Magierowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zenon Magierowski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zenon Magierowski Obituary
Zenon Francis Magierowski Game fish throughout the great state of Missouri rejoice at the passing of arch nemesis and master of baiting and angling, Zeno Magierowski. Zenon Magierowski, aged 69, passed at home, in peace, and surrounded by family. Beloved husband to Carolyn; Loving father to Jason and Lisa; Proud grandpa to Hannah; Loyal brother to Ben and Sue; Caring father-in-law to Pam; Supportive uncle to Dana, Kasia, Brett, Shean, Corbin and Cailee And the best fishin & buddy a bunch of ornery old men could ever have. Memorial services will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 23 rd , 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. Dwnwhitechapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.