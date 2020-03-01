|
|
Zoe Rene Bishop Zoe Rene Bishop, 89 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Thursday,February 27, 2020 at New Mark Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitations will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Gashland United Methodist Church, 7715 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri 64118 and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020, also at the church. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am Friday. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Freeman Cemetery in Freeman, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Pueblo Chapter DAR or Pleasant Hill Historical Society. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020