Zoe Rene Bishop Zoe Rene Bishop, 89 of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at New Mark Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitations will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Gashland United Methodist Church, 7715 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri 64118 and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020, also at the church. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am Friday. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Freeman Cemetery in Freeman, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Pueblo Chapter DAR or Pleasant Hill Historical Society. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com Zoe Rene Bishop was born January 21, 1931, the daughter of Robert Earl and Hazel Irene Warner Nicholls. Zoe grew up on her parents' farm south of Pleasant Hill, MO. Her maternal grandparents were John Jefferson and Anna May Warner and her paternal grandparents were William Thomas and Lettie Ann Nicholls. A retired teacher of 33 years in the Missouri school system. Zoe was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution and organizing member of the Old Pueblo Chapter in Tucson, AZ., where she spent 14 years after retirement. She was a member of the Gashland United Methodist Church in North Kansas City after relocating from Tucson, AZ. in 2014. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, meeting new people, camping and was an avid reader. Zoe was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, William Earl and John Warner Nicholls, her sister Maeletta Erelene Smith, and her daughter Vera Lynn Hatch. She is survived by her children, Vickie L. Bishop, V. Lolita Whitworth, and Velma L. Butler and husband Steven. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Renee D. Boley (Trey), William I. Stuecken (Kerri), Amanda Freidline (Louis), Allen Hatch (Shannon), Chris Whitworth (Jessica), and Taylor Whitworth, along with 16 great-grandchild.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2020