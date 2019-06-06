Adele Hall Bambenek



Adele (Kelly) Hall Bambenek, age- classified, passed away on May 27, 2019 in Downers Grove Illinois. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert Bambenek (Chicago, IL) and the late Mahlon "Bud" Hall (Streator, IL); and loving mother of Bradley (Liane) Hall, Randall (Leigh Ann) Hall and Jill (Bill) Hall Herrmann. She was the cherished Nana of Allie, Lauren, Jack, Grant, Kelsey, Brandon (Mike), Marisa, Cassidy, Kyle and Lindsey. Dear sister of Larry Kelly and Jean Kelly McCarthy. Dear aunt of many nieces, nephews, and friends from near and far.



Adele received the Kane County Everyday Heroes Award for her several years of volunteering within her communities. She volunteered in the gift shops at both Delnor and Central DuPage Hospitals. She was a member of the Pottawatomie Garden Club, St. Charles Book Club, and St. Charles New Comers. She loved dancing, gardening, and spreading beauty through her floral arrangements, but most of all, Adele loved to make people laugh. She gave us her humor, strength, creativity, and kindness; and she leaves us with loving memories and a deep commitment to family.



A Gravesite Ceremony will be held on June 7that 11:00 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 1102 W. Main St. in Streator, IL. We will meet at the chapel at 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pine Hills Golf Club, 1665 N 2501st Road in Ottawa, IL. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you will be joining the luncheon.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9that 12:45 p.m. at Christ Church, 3500 Lacey Road, Downers Grove. A reception will follow the service.



Memorials in Adele's name can be made to or .