Adele Therese Hubbe



Born: September 6, 1928



Died: May 3, 2019



Adele Therese Hubbe, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born in Erin, Wisconsin on September 6, 1928, the daughter of John and Agnes (Berner) Cleary. Graduating from Hartford High School (Hartford, Wisconsin) in 1946, she attended Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee.



Adele married Harold Hubbe on a beautiful day, October 1, 1949 in Monches, Wisconsin. They resided in Elgin, Illinois and were grateful for 68 years of a blessed life together - love, constant and true. Adele was a wonderful homemaker, dedicated to her family, and enjoyed knitting and gardening as her hobbies.



Adele is survived by her children Janis (Claude), Joyce, Jerry (Patricia), John(Gretchen); her grandchildren Kathryn (Brannon), Emily, Sarah, Mary, Sam, Zack, Will; her brother-in-law Earl (Donna); and her nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death was her husband Harold on December 13, 2017.



Adele was devout in her faith, with special devotion to St. Therese, and a member of Saint Patrick's Parish. A celebration of her life well lived was held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Saint Patrick's Parish, Crane Road, Saint Charles.



She was a tender mother, graced her family with acts of loving kindness. A little flower lent not given; to bud on earth and bloom in heaven. Laird Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.



For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary