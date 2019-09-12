|
Alan Kloskowski
Born: September 29, 1934,
Died: August 31, 2019
Alan "Smokey" Kloskowski, age 84, of Elburn, previously of Elmhurst and Christmas, MI, passed away into the arms of his Savior, at home, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 31, 2019.
He was born September 29, 1934, in Chicago to proud parents, Adam and Helen Kloskowski.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019