Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Alan "Smokey" Kloskowski

Alan "Smokey" Kloskowski Obituary
Alan Kloskowski

Born: September 29, 1934,

Died: August 31, 2019

Alan "Smokey" Kloskowski, age 84, of Elburn, previously of Elmhurst and Christmas, MI, passed away into the arms of his Savior, at home, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 31, 2019.

He was born September 29, 1934, in Chicago to proud parents, Adam and Helen Kloskowski.

Arrangements were handled with care by Conley Funeral Home, Elburn, IL. See Smokey's full life story at www.conleycare.com or on the ConleyFuneral Home Facebook Page.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
