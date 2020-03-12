|
Albert G. Frohling
Born: October 10, 1945; in Geneva, IL
Died: March 3, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Albert G. Frohling â€œFrogâ€, age 74, lifelong resident of St. Charles passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva.
He was born October 10, 1945 in Geneva, Illinois to Nicholas and Elizabeth Frohling.
Mr. Frohling is survived by his wife, Susan, a brother, Donald (Judy) Frohling, two nephews, Steven and Daniel Frohling and a niece, Patricia
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mom, Inis and an infant brother, James.
Services and interment will be private.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020