Albert J. Cada III
Born: February 5, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: February16, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Albert J. "Al" Cada III of Sycamore, IL (formally of St. Charles, IL) passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb IL. Al was born February 5, 1936 in Chicago, IL, the son of Albert J. Cada II and Emily Cada (Lacina). Al married his one true love, Jacqueline(Sweeney), on August 15, 1959 at Powers Lake, Wisc. Al graduated from J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, IL in 1954. He was a proud member of the Illinois National Guard. Al was a member of the Masons Riverside Lodge N. 862 since 1961. He attended Northwestern University with an interest in architecture.
In 1961 Al moved hisfamily to Branson, Missouri to build and help run Cada's Long Creek Lodge with Jacqueline. Al was renowned for the pools he built throughout the Branson area. Al returned to St. Charles, IL in 1972 and established Cada Construction, Inc. As a custom home builder Al designed and built numerous homes throughout the area. Al transitioned back to building swimming pools and in 1981 founded Cada Pools & Spas in St. Charles, IL which he headed as CEO.
Al loved pulling pranks and telling wonderful stories. His decades-long tradition of epic Christmas Eve fondue dinners with his family always ended with "Dad's" homemade brandy ice.
He and Jackie enjoyed boating, especially on Powers Lake, Wisc, the Chain of Lakes in IL and the Gulf of Mexico. Al and Jackie enjoyed years of travel, visiting 48 of 50 states. Everyone who met Al became a friend and he would hear "Mr. Cada!" shouted out anywhere he went. Last August Al & Jacqueline celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family. More than anything Al loved his family and his family loved him. Al leaves behind an immense legacy with his business, family and friends ---and he will truly be missed.
Al is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Jacqueline, four sons Albert (Kathy) of Geneva IL, Thomas (Ellen) of St. Charles IL, Brian (Deanna) of Sycamore IL and Robert (Kelly) of Fox Lake IL, grandchildren A.J., Aaron, Aidan, Jillian, Chryste, Kelly, Brianna, Cole, Douglas (Jamie), Nicholas, three great-grandchildren Jackson,James, Emily, several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Al is preceded in death by his parents, infant son Michael, sister Emily and grandson Cody.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St in St. Charles . The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St in St Charles. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery in St. Charles, IL. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Al's name to the .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020