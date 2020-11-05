Alice Margaret Krauklis
Alice Margaret Krauklis (nee Putz), age 93 of Schererville, IN passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward A. Krauklis, who passed away in June at the age of 96. They had been married for 73 years. Alice was the mother of four children: Karen, Joan, Jon, and Jean. Alice was born and raised in St. Charles, IL and was the last member of the Putz Family that had resided on 2nd Street in St. Charles, IL.
Alice had worked for many years at Ace Hardware in Lansing, IL. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing is honored to have handled the arrangements for both Alice and Edward. www.schroederlauer.com