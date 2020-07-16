Aunt Ann,

We sure will miss you. Your sunny smile, your generosity, the stories you would tell us, about when we were young. The walking tours around your garden -- through the trellis that Uncle Tom built, over to see the special tomatoes that Tommy had brought. And you would always tell us the news about my cousins, your children that you were so proud of. Now youre back with Uncle Tom. And with the Blessed Virgin, who you loved and prayed to. Now, for sure, she is taking care of you. I hope we will all be together with you there, someday.

Your nephew and godchild, Chuck

Chuck Ressl

Family