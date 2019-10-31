|
Anna Freiny nee Dietzen
Born: April 28, 1932
Died: October 26, 2019.
Anna Freiny nee Dietzen born April 28, 1932 passed into the next life October 26, 2019. Anna left us surrounded by her family, her legacy of love.
Anna's parents and brothers emigrated from Germany. Anna was born in Chicago about a year later. She grew up knowing her way around the city; "city legs" that she retained almost all her years. She graduated from Lucy Flower H.S. and began working in banks in Chicago until the birth of her first child.
Anna met Robert, "Bob" at a wedding in Bensenville, IL. It was an instant attraction, a love that carried them thru a lifetime; married November 12, 1955. They were devoted to each other for 62 years on this earth and are reunited now in heaven. The couple resided in Bensenville and Itasca, IL having four children before making their home in St. Charles in 1971 for the remainder of their lives.
Anna was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for 47 years and the St. Charles Country Club where she had reputation as a solid 9-hole golfer. She spent many years on the Delnor Volunteer Auxiliary where she delivered patients flowers and kindness. Anna was a member of the Fox Valley Assoc. of the Chicago Art Institute and was energized by their programs and trips. She loved history and visiting places all over the world with her husband.
Above all, she loved and was devoted to her family. She made each member feel loved all their lives, always "loving us more" to her last days.
She is survived by her children Ruth (Tom) Clemens of Elgin, IL, Phil Freiny of St. Charles and Jane (John) Callahan of St. Charles, beloved grandchildren; Kyle (Kristen) Clemens, Kevin (Kristine) Clemens, Anna Clemens, Emily Freiny, Karaina Callahan and Robert Callahan, Amber (Brian) Curran, blessed and loved by great-grandchildren; Lydia, Juliette, Norah, Ophelia and Hailey.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Robert Jr., and brothers, John and Lorenz.
A celebration of the love in her heart and the joys of heaven will begin with a Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 101 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles, IL, 60174.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Northern Illinois Food Bank.
