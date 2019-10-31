Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Anne Claypool Brown Obituary
Anne Claypool Brown

Born: June 11, 1930; in Springfield, IL

Died: October 17, 2019; in Omaha, NE

Anne Claypool Brown, 89, most recently of La Vista, Nebraska. and formerly of St. Charles, Illinois passed away on October 17, 2019 in Omaha.

Anne was born June 11, 1930, in Springfield, Illinois to William and Ruth Claypool.

She was a graduate of Knox College in Galesburg where she earned her bachelor's degree. Knox is also where she met Gordon Brown, the man she would marry.

Together they raised three children as Gordon served in the U.S. Army and then followed a corporate sales and marketing career path. They later worked side-by-side in their own St. Charles printing company - a long way from Anne's responsibilities behind the soda fountain of her father's Springfield drugstore where she worked in her youth.

Anne was a member of Zonta International and offered diligent contributions to the St. Charles and Columbia, Missouri Rotary Clubs and Districts 6440 and 6080 during Gordon's 39-year membership.

She retained close ties with Knox College throughout her life and kept active in body and mind by solving the mysteries of puzzles and attending weekly tai chi classes.

Anne is survived by her three children: Susan Adams (Paul) Edmund, OK; Allison Crunick (Geoffrey) of La Vista, NE.; Doug Brown (Kristine) of Omaha as well as four grandchildren: Karen Silvers; Thomas Adams, Katherine Adams Dickens (Nathaniel) and Ryan Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon.

Anne Brown spent her last days in the company of her children.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019
