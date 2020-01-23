|
|
Annetta Grever
Born: April 18, 1917
Died: January 14, 2020
Annetta Grever, age 102, of Aurora, IL, previously of Kaneville, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior surrounded by the love and prayers of her family on January 14, 2020.
Annetta was born on April 18, 1917, in Wood Dale, IL, to proud parents Fred and Lydia Bicknese.
She is survived by three children: Marcia (Wayne Mory) Snyder, Warren (Susan) Grever, Rhoda (Mark) Schuler; her two grandchildren, Rachael (Matthew) Williams and Bethany (Nicholas) Gryfakis; four great-grandchildren: Gavin Williams, Tessa Williams, Ellia Gryfakis, and Vivian Gryfakis.
Annetta is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, George Grever.
Visitation will be held Friday, January17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL60119. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m., at the St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 63 Fernwood Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538. Private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran School, 63 Fernwood Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538. Tributes may also be forwarded to Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL60119, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020