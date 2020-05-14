Anthony Francis Latronica
Anthony Francis Latronica

Born: April 9, 1937; in Johnson City, NY

Died: May 4, 2020; in Geneva, IL

Anthony Francis Latronica, 83, of Geneva passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. He was born April 9, 1937 in Johnson City, New York the son of Patrick and Minnie (Costentino) Latronica, Sr. He was united in marriage to Catherine McLain December 28, 1990 in Geneva, IL.

Tony retired from Prudential Insurance Company to follow his passion for cooking for others. He owned and operated Mama Rosa's and Parsley and Basil both in Batavia. Tony had a natural love for people, he was generous, loved to sing and will be remembered as a friend to everyone.

He is survived by his loving wife Catherine; his children, Terri (Kris) Baker-Cannon, Christopher (Tina) Latronica, Dawn Latronica, Robin Robinette, Megan (Jasper Jasperse) Lawless, and Michael (Allison) Lawless; eight grandchildren, Brenton, Krista, Anna, Cassandra, Terry Jr, Hannah, Richard and Peter.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Patrick Latronica, Jr.

The funeral and visitation will be held private. A public graveside service will be held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date.

For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900,

www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
