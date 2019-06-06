Arthur Kaindl



Born: December 5, 1926; Chicago, IL



Died: May 26, 2019; Geneva, IL



Arthur "Art" Kaindl, age 92, of Geneva, formerly of Westchester, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home in Geneva.



He was born December 5, 1926 in Chicago, the son of Arthur and Marguerite (Farley) Kaindl.



Art worked as a Civil Engineer for the Cook County Highway Department as a Design Bureau Chief during the initial construction of the major Chicago Highways.



He proudly served his Country in WWII in the Army Air Corp. and the Community through Boy Scouts, the Lions Club, the Geneva History Center, Geneva Zoning Board of Appeals and Third Street renovations. Art was very involved in St. Peter Church as an usher, reader and he even oversaw construction of the building. Geneva became his home and he was so proud to be part of the Community and an active parishioner of the church.



Art was a man of adventure and full of life, traveling extensively in the U.S. and abroad. He was always ready to get out a map and make a plan. He loved to fish and enjoyed woodworking. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his loving family and friends. He was a large presence in any room His great warmth, exuberant loud voice, laugh, bright smile, wit, wisdom, humor, and charm will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his children Anne Sty of Wayne, Nebraska, John (Nancy) of South Lyon, Michigan, Marilyn Kaindl of Cedar Park, Texas, Julie (Edward) Hartwig of Scottsdale, Arizona, Susan (Timothy) Carmack of Louisville, Kentucky, and Carol (Daniel) Welch of Elmhurst; grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Sty P.E. and Dr. Michael (Dr. Kathy Phan) Sty, Jeffrey and Matthew Kaindl, Joseph Carmack, Laura (Ben) Heigel, and Emily Carmack, and Zachary Welch; great grandchildren Owen, Olivia, and Madeleine Sty; siblings John (Flora) Kaindl and loving companion Barbara Cagney.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sibling, Sister Jean Margaret Kaindl SVP; son-in-law David Sty; and wife of 53 years, Jean Kaindl.



A Memorial Mass for Art will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant.



Burial is private at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleums in Hillside, Illinois.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 7 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State Street/ Rt 38, Geneva, IL 60134 with a liturgical service at 7:45 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134 or Geneva History Center, 113 S 3rd St, Geneva, IL 60134 would be appreciated.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on June 6, 2019