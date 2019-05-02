Barbara C. Steinke



Barbara C. Steinke, age 85, of Batavia, formerly of Geneva, died peacefully on April 27th in the presence of loving family members.



She was born November 7, 1933 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Don and Margaret (Mitchell) Christy, where Don served as U.S. assistant agricultural attach .



A lifelong competitive tennis player Barbara met another tennis player by the name of Charles Steinke (La Grange IL.). Charles served up a love game and they started a family in Hinsdale, IL eventually residing in the Fox Valley. After Charles passing, "empty nester" Barbara took up watercolor painting eventually becoming quite accomplished in this pursuit. Additional interests in her busy life included - gardening, golf, working part time at Geneva's Persimmon Tree and volunteering at the Geneva Butterfly House.



She is survived by her two sons Charles (Carol) of Florida and Pete (Kim) of Batavia; grandchildren Charlie (Sarah), Paul (Kayla) and Leah (Hudson) Smith, Sara, Ben (Melanie) and Hana; great grandchildren Caroline and Audrey; sisters Sue Collins of Michigan and Pamela (Greg) Dean of Arizona.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister in law Ruth Steinke and her husband Charles.



Visitation will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at Chapel Street Church, 2300 South Street, Geneva from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am with Rev. John Hoekenga officiating.



A private interment will be held in Oak Brook.



Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. Information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com. Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 2, 2019