Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Street Church
2300 South Street
Geneva, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Street Church
2300 South Street
Geneva, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Steinke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara C. Steinke


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara C. Steinke Obituary
Barbara C. Steinke

Barbara C. Steinke, age 85, of Batavia, formerly of Geneva, died peacefully on April 27th in the presence of loving family members.

She was born November 7, 1933 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Don and Margaret (Mitchell) Christy, where Don served as U.S. assistant agricultural attach .

A lifelong competitive tennis player Barbara met another tennis player by the name of Charles Steinke (La Grange IL.). Charles served up a love game and they started a family in Hinsdale, IL eventually residing in the Fox Valley. After Charles passing, "empty nester" Barbara took up watercolor painting eventually becoming quite accomplished in this pursuit. Additional interests in her busy life included - gardening, golf, working part time at Geneva's Persimmon Tree and volunteering at the Geneva Butterfly House.

She is survived by her two sons Charles (Carol) of Florida and Pete (Kim) of Batavia; grandchildren Charlie (Sarah), Paul (Kayla) and Leah (Hudson) Smith, Sara, Ben (Melanie) and Hana; great grandchildren Caroline and Audrey; sisters Sue Collins of Michigan and Pamela (Greg) Dean of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister in law Ruth Steinke and her husband Charles.

Visitation will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at Chapel Street Church, 2300 South Street, Geneva from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am with Rev. John Hoekenga officiating.

A private interment will be held in Oak Brook.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. Information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now