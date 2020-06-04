Bea was one of my moms closest friends. They supported each other through great times and not so great times. They laughed so much together. Bea was truly hilarious. They made me laugh too. I honor both their memories, and strive to be as strong, kind and resilient as they both were. RIP my sweet friend. Your life was well lived. You will be missed. ❤

