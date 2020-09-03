1/
Bebra Lynn Bree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bebra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Lynn Bree

Debbie was 45 years old when she passed on August 27, 2020. She was an angel on earth who brought joy and light to all she met. She is survived by her four fantastic children (Ella, Owen, Aiden, and Liam). Survived by her parents, Bill and Pat Bree who were guiding lights on how to live and how to love. Survived by her brother and sister-in-law Doug and Alanna Bree, who were so dearly loved and gave such unlimited support. Survived and utterly loved by her husband Joe. Survived by hundreds if not thousands of children she devoted her life to as the Director of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center. She was the voice for the voiceless and a guardian for the most vulnerable. Visitation will be Tuesday September 1, 2020, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, from 4-8PM. Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at North Cemetery, North 5th Ave (Rte 25) St. Charles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at http://www.friendsofkcac.org/donate/

For further information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles. 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved