Berchard Rush
Born: October 29, 1933; in Dykersburg, IL
Died: December 24, 2019: in Marion, IL
Berchard "Bert" G. Rush, age 86, of Marion, IL, formerly of Geneva, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Parkway Manor in Marion.
Bert was born on October 29, 1933 in Dykersburg to Gus and Myrtle (Vaughn) Rush. He married Edna Louise Powell on April 7, 1962 at Center Baptist Church in Crab Orchard. She preceded him in death on June 2, 2007.
Bert served in the U.S. Army and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years. He was a Worshipful Master with the Masonic Lodge #139, Geneva, and spent over 50 years with the organization. Bert was active with the Marion Senior Citizen's. He enjoyed bowling, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Bert was a devout Southern Baptist.
Survivors include: Son-Rick and Laura Rush of Geneva; Grandchildren-Megan Rush and Derik Rush both of Geneva; Brother-Ted Rush of Marion; Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Tom, Robert, James, Sam, Max and William and sisters, Elizabeth and Myrtle.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11am at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. Keith Owens officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Military Rites will be performed by the Marion VFW with assistance from the National Guard. Visitation will be on Friday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will be performed by the Masonic Fellowship Lodge #89, Marion.
Memorials may be made to the Geneva Masonic Scholarship Fund/10 S. Second St./Geneva, IL 60134 and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020