BettyLou Kaminski
Born: May 10, 1926
Died: May 24, 2020
BettyLou Kaminski, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, and is now reunited with her husband Frank.
She was born May 10, 1926, in Imperial, NE, to proud parents, Lester and Mary(Smith) Peyton.
She is survived by her four children: Steve Kaminski, Barbara Kaminski, Chuck Kaminski and Doug Kaminski; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Peyton, her loving husband Frank, three sisters and a brother.
Due to travel restrictions during the COVID crisis, there are no immediate plans for a visitation or funeral. Burial services include interment next to her husband Frank at St. Gall's Catholic Church in Elburn IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.