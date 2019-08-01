Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Beverly Jean Melson


1932 - 2019
Beverly Jean Melson Obituary
Beverly Jean Melson

Beverly Jean Melson (Johnson), 86, of Sugar Grove passed away July 25, 2019. She was born in Elgin, Il to the late Herman and Mary (Garvin) Johnson.

Beverly graduated from St. Charles High School in 1950. She was united in marriage to John (Jack) Melson. They had two children, Mari and Randy.

Jack and Bev worked side by side at Hillside Tavern until it was destroyed by fire. Later, they owned Jack & Bev's Lounge. Beverly went on to a career with the State of Illinois, where she worked for 20 years. Beverly was a devoted wife and mother. She cared for Jack after his car accident and many surgeries. She cared for her son, Randy through his terminal cancer.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Mari (Kevin) Johnson; her two grandsons, Timothy and Bradley Johnson all of Sugar Grove; her sister, Kathye (Fred) Sargent of Houston, TX.

She was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Melson; her son, Randy Melson; her sister Shirley Armintrout, and her brother, LeRoy Johnson.

In keeping with Beverly's wishes her services will be private. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. In honor Beverly's love of reading, donations may be directed to The Sugar Grove Library Friends, 125 S Municipal Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554.

For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
