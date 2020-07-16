1/
Bobbie Lee Whitman
Bobbie Lee Whitman

Bobbie Lee Whitman age 87, of St. Charles, Illinois passed away July 6, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Carrie Aultman in Eldridge, Alabama.

She married her loving husband James Whitman in Fulton Mississippi, and they soon moved to St. Charles, Illinois to raise their family.

Bobbie enjoyed all sports including Nascar. She loved having the family together to celebrate the holidays. God's Word was an important part of Bobbie's life as she spent time reading her bible.

She is survived by her son James (Vicki) Whitman, daughter Roxanne Whitman, son Bobby Whitman, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her five brothers and one sister.

Graveside Services were held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Geneva, Illinois.

For further information please call Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 16, 2020.
