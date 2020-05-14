Bonnie Lou Busch
Born: March 26, 1954; in Mondovi, WI
Died: May 5, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Bonnie Lou Busch, age 66, of Geneva, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Bria of Geneva.
She was born March 26, 1954 in Mondovi, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gloria Ellingson and Marvin Christopherson.
Bonnie graduated from Geneva Illinois High School in 1972. She worked at AT&T and retired from there after 29 years of service. Bonnie enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, bowling, and camping. She also enjoyed going to garage sales to look for that special item. Bonnie will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa Busch of San Diego, brother Donald Popp of Batavia, mother Gloria Ellingson, and many other dear relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark Brandon Busch.
Services for Bonnie will be held privately.
Burial will be held privately at Kaneville Cemetery in Kaneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on May 14, 2020.