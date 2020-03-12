|
Bonita nelson forni Leckinger
Born: June 10th, 1937
Died: March 3rd, 2020
Bonnie Leckinger, a life-long resident of St. Charles, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Born June 10th, 1937 to Paul F. and Lois (nÃ©e Kingsbury) Nelson, Bonnie proudly claimed family roots in St. Charles dating back to the 1890's.
Shortly after graduating high school, Bonnie married her first love, Hugo E. Forni and together they started their family of six children. Tragically, Hugo died of natural causes aged only 41 years. After the loss of Hugo, Bonnie met and married her second love, Chas Leckinger, a young widower with 5 children of his own. Before her retirement, Bonnie worked 30 years for the Carpenter's Pension Fund, during which many lasting friendships were fostered.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, Bonnie is predeceased by a son, Benjamin W. Leckinger.
Surviving are her children, Julie (Forni Weals) (Robt) Baert, John (Kimberly) Forni, Paul (Lisa) Forni, Robt (Kelly) Leckinger, James M. Forni, James (Robin) Leckinger, George (Tonya) Forni, Susan (Leckinger) (Wayne) Anderson, David (Sonja) Forni and Julie (Leckinger VanDerHeyden) (Paul) Georgiou, and daughter-in-law Katherine Cuttriss Leckinger. Bonnie is also survived by her dear brother, David E. Nelson (MT), 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and several life-long friends, none more special than her two sister- friends of over 50 years, Ingrid (James) Judd and Carol (Alan) Smith.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date followed by private interment at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to the St. Charles History Center and Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Geneva.
Final arrangements through Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020