Bruce Kenneth Perkins
Born: August 1, 1931; in Geneva, IL
Died: September 29, 2020; Belleville, IL
Bruce Kenneth Perkins, 89, born, August 1, 1931 in Geneva, IL, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence in Belleville, IL.
Bruce lived most of his life in the Fox Valley, Illinois area and was proud of his youth spent in St. Charles. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Bruce worked at Kiene Diesel in Franklin Park and Jefferson Smurift in St. Charles. In 1966, he married Mary O'Malley of Belleville, Illinois. After retirement, they resided in Elburn, Illinois, frequented their lake house in Holcombe, Wisconsin and ultimately moved to Belleville.
An avid outdoorsman, Bruce enjoyed hiking, hunting, boating and fishing. He was a devout Catholic, wonderful husband, loyal friend, accomplished skier and excellent dancer. Vera Lynn once serenaded him. He treasured his memory of meeting Queen Elizabeth. He loved card games, dominoes, Notre Dame football, dogs, English history, a pint of Guinness and all things Harry Potter.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Kathleen Perkins; father and mother-in-law, Edward and Martha O'Malley; brothers-in-law, Williams Zarembski, Velon Minshew, Michael O'Malley and Allen Sikorski; sister-in-law, Carolyn Kane.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Perkins; sisters, Barbara Zarembski and Audry Minshew; brother-in-law, John O'Malley; sisters-in-law, Annabelle Gillespie, Barbara Daley, Melissa (Mike) Walsh, Trudy (Rick) Effinger, Sheila (Mike) Hunsicker, and Susan (John Barenkamp) O'Malley. He also leaves behind close cousins Pam Upchurch and Mona Lindgren and many dear nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the American Lung Association
, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or BJC Homecare and Hospice.
Services will be private at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Matthew Elie officiating. Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.