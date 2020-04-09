|
|
Carl Martin Strausberger
Carl Martin Strausberger, 57, of Federal Way Washington, passed away suddenly at his home from a heart attack on March 23, 2020. Carl grew up in Elburn and graduated from Kaneland High School in 1980. In 1985 he moved to the Seattle area. For the last 12 years Lisa Rawley and their dog Tater made their life complete.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Edith Strausberger, Henry and Celia Olesen, his godmother, Carolyn Butts, and furry friend Molly.
Surviving him are his beloved Lisa Rawley; his parents, Marty and Elverna Strausberger; his sister, Cathy (Mike) Peters; his brother, Roger (Laurie) Strausberger; his nephews, Drew and Reid Peters, and nieces, Payton and Ella Strausberger.
Due to COVID-19, celebrations of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020