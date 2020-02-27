|
Carlotta Sara Van Broeck
Born: October 26, 1948; in Aurora, IL
Died: February 21, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Carlotta Sara Van Broeck, 71, of St. Charles, IL., passed away suddenly on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home in St. Charles, IL.
Carlotta was born on October 26, 1948 in Aurora, IL., the daughter of Chester and SaVera (nee. Kucharski) Holdren. She was united in marriage to Garold Edward Van Broeck on January 23, 1971 in Aurora, IL.
Carlotta was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel Grade School and Madonna High School in Aurora, IL. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She was a registered nurse at Delnor for over 42 years. She was an oncology-certified nurse with advanced skills and special insight into the needs of patients with cancer. She served her patients with true compassion.
Carlotta was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her grandchildren brought pure joy into her life. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was the ROCK of our family and always putting our needs before her own.
Among her favorite hobbies was her love for traveling, shopping especially Kendra Scott, and being with her grandchildren. They loved their Nanny.
She was the most selfless, caring, patient, nurturing person and truly one of a kind. Life will never be the same because a part of ourselves went with her. She will be deeply missed by all of those she touched. Her legacy will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.
Carlotta is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Gary Van Broeck, her three children, Jason (Annie) Van Broeck, Laura (Ryan) Reith and Amy Van Broeck; four grandchildren, Elliana and Ethan Van Broeck, Taylor and Carson Reith; her mother-in-law, Betty Van Broeck; one sister, Judith (Ben Jones) Grubb, brother-in-law, Chris Van Broeck, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Rev. John C. Holdren and Mary K. Wild.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, 100 S. 3rd. Street, St. Charles, Il. 60174. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020 with prayers at Moss-Norris Funeral Home, followed by Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 400 Cedar Street, St. Charles, IL. 60174. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery in St. Charles, IL.
Memorial donations in Carlotta's name may be made to Inheritance of Hope www.inheritanceofhope.org , or The Colette A. Miles Foundation thecoletteamilesfoundation.org.
For additional information, please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home at (630) 584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020