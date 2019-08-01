Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
Carol L. Leppert


1929 - 2019
Carol L. Leppert Obituary
Carol L. Leppert

Born: May 28, 1929; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 25,2019; in Naperville, IL

Carol Leppert (Thuot) passed away on Thursday, July 25,2019, at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL.

She was born on May 28, 1929 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Carl and the late Mae Leppert, her one sister also preceded her, Ann Vasil.

Respecting Carol's wishes, there will be a Celebration of her life at a later date. Interment will be private.

For additional information please contact, Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
