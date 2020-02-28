|
Carolyn Peterson
Born: March 24, 1926; in Batavia, IL
Died: February 25, 2020; in St. Augustine, FL
Carolyn Peterson passed away February 25, 2020 in St. Augustine, FL at the age of 93 surrounded by her family. She was born March 24, 1926 in Batavia, IL to Carl E. Christensen and Amy Christensen. She married Bruce Peterson in Batavia on August 28, 1948 and they raised 4 children. She was the secretary at Louise White School in Batavia for many years and she enjoyed playing cards, working crossword puzzles and traveling. Carolyn and Bruce were life masters at bridge. She was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Batavia and later at Memorial Lutheran Church in St. Augustine.
Carolyn is survived by her 4 children Mary Hassler, Boulder, CO, Carla Groover, Ocala, FL, Bob Peterson, St Augustine, Tom Peterson (Joni), South Elgin, IL, grandchildren David Hassler (Tessa), Christie Hassler, Aaron Groover (Cheryl), Melissa Hood (Kyle), Bruce Groover, Greg Peterson, Maurine Peterson and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, her brother Carl E Christensen Jr who was killed in action in France in WWII, son-in-law Tom Groover and daughter-in-law Karen Peterson.
Services will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church on March 7 at 1 pm. Contributions in her memory may be made to Memorial Lutheran Church or Community Hospice of Palliative Care, St Augustine.
Published in Kane County Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020