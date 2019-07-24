Charles H. Altepeter



Charles H. Altepeter age 86 of Clearwater, FL and formerly of Prairie du Chien passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 23, 1932 in Virgil, IL, the son of Joseph and Adele (Zang) Altepeter. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He married Helen Anderson on February 4, 1956 at St. Patrick's Church in St. Charles, IL. Charles worked at Howell's Furniture and later owned and operated Ray's Evergreen in St. Charles. Helen preceded him in death on October 20, 2005. He is survived by his children Edward (Lori), Joseph, John (Toni), Frank (Karen), Tina Altepeter, Michelle (Therrell) Schaefer and Lisa Delaby, his brothers, Joseph (Pat) and Henry (Betty), his sister Mary Ann (Jack) Leake, 13 grandchildren, Mandi, Bradley, Matthew, Richard, Brandon, Nicole, Amber, Roxann, Shane, Chaz, Ashley, Nathaniel, and Christopher, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son Harold, a granddaughter Carol, and a son in law Michael Delaby.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with interment later in the Calvary Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. www.garrityfuneralhome.com Published in Kane County Chronicle from July 24 to Aug. 1, 2019