Charlotte L. Scheribel
Born: May 16, 1935; in Milwaukee, WI
Died: April 18, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Charlotte Leone Scheribel died April 18 at her St. Charles home, surrounded by family.
She was born May 16, 1935, to Leona and Dr. Harold Brandenburg in Milwaukee. At Wauwatosa High School she met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Russell Scheribel.
They married June 15, 1956, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and soon moved to Midland, Michigan. Russ and Char raised their boisterous brood of four, mostly in Kankakee, Illinois.
Char was an expert baker and avid reader, making her powerless to the allure of one more cookbook and the source of homemade birthday cakes for decades.
As the very best Gramsie, she was quick with an "I love you" and a bit of mischievous joy.
She loved girlhood summers at the cottage in Kiel, Wisconsin, trips to the Smoky Mountains with their young family, and sharing "a little piece of heaven" and a bowl of ice cream with her grandkids in Door County.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 63 years, Russ; children Lin (Keith) Lindstrom, Mark (Denise) Scheribel, Sandy (Mike) Prizy, and Sue (Shaun) Jurczewski; grandchildren Jessica (Chris) Corby, Janelle (Alex) Thompson, Lauren and Megan Lindstrom, Eamonn, Connor and Evan Prizy, Patrick, Katie and Chris Jurczewski, and great-grandson Alec Thompson.
Family will celebrate her life later this year.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020