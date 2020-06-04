Clarke R. Marquis
Born: October 8, 1946,
Died: May 28, 2020
Clarke R. Marquis, 73, of Geneva, Il. and formerly of St. Charles, Il. died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. Clarke was born on October 8, 1946, in St. Charles, Il. the son of John and Marguerite (nee. Clarke) Marquis. He was married to the late Laurie Fraser for 35 years and married to Mary Felts for 19 years.
A graduate from St. Charles High School, he held several State Track and Field records for many years and was an Eagle Scout. After high school, he graduated from Southern Illinois University and then Loyola Law School. He practiced law for most of his life, taught Real Estate, and co-authored a book. He was a dedicated father, soccer coach and boy scout leader. However, his true joy came when he became a grandfather.
He was survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Marquis; his children Claudine Marquis and Natalie Pavlek and the late Garrett Marquis; his step-children Nicole (Pat) Conner and Colin (Kate) Juraska; and by his many grandchildren: Allyssa Smith; Reagan, Wylie, McKenzie and Case Marquis; Cole, Sydney and Kaden Pavlek; Amber, Sophia and Aiden Connor; Cooper and Kira Juraska.
Due to the current conditions, a private memorial service will be planned for a later date.
For Additional Information please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home (630) 584-2000 or www.mosfuneral.com.
Born: October 8, 1946,
Died: May 28, 2020
Clarke R. Marquis, 73, of Geneva, Il. and formerly of St. Charles, Il. died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital. Clarke was born on October 8, 1946, in St. Charles, Il. the son of John and Marguerite (nee. Clarke) Marquis. He was married to the late Laurie Fraser for 35 years and married to Mary Felts for 19 years.
A graduate from St. Charles High School, he held several State Track and Field records for many years and was an Eagle Scout. After high school, he graduated from Southern Illinois University and then Loyola Law School. He practiced law for most of his life, taught Real Estate, and co-authored a book. He was a dedicated father, soccer coach and boy scout leader. However, his true joy came when he became a grandfather.
He was survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Marquis; his children Claudine Marquis and Natalie Pavlek and the late Garrett Marquis; his step-children Nicole (Pat) Conner and Colin (Kate) Juraska; and by his many grandchildren: Allyssa Smith; Reagan, Wylie, McKenzie and Case Marquis; Cole, Sydney and Kaden Pavlek; Amber, Sophia and Aiden Connor; Cooper and Kira Juraska.
Due to the current conditions, a private memorial service will be planned for a later date.
For Additional Information please contact Moss-Norris Funeral Home (630) 584-2000 or www.mosfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.