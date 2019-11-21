Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Johnson


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Johnson Obituary
Clifford Johnson

Clifford "Cliff" Johnson, age 103, of DeKalb, passed away quietly, slipping from his earthly chains to claim the promise of his Savior.

He was born January 6, 1916, in DeKalb,to proud parents, Edward and Bessie (Holland) Johnson.

He is survived by his son, Roger (Kathie) Johnson;one son-in-law, Dan Gilmore; three grandchildren: Kevin Gilmore, Mark (Alicia Barber) Johnson, Kristi (Beau) Bradley; seven great-grandchildren: Jessica King, Chantel King, Jerome Johnson, Avery Bradley, Adrienne Bradley, Tyler Gilmore, Laurel Johnson and one great-great granddaughter, Anessa Lawrence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Bessie; his wife Ruth; two siblings, Lois Johnson and Art Johnson; his daughter Carol Gilmore and one granddaughter Michelle Gilmore.

A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, November 29. 2019, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St.,Elburn. A memorial service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. Private family interment will follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Cliff's name. Checks may be made to the "Clifford E. Johnson Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -