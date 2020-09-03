Dale Konrad KostiwaBorn: July 4, 1931; in Oak Park, ILDied: August 11, 2020; in Saint Charles, ILDr. Dale Konrad Kostiwa was born July 4, 1931 in Oak Park, IL to John and Grace Kostiwa. He married Patricia Ann Kostiwa on October 30, 1965. He passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on August 11, 2020 in Saint Charles, IL. He is survived by his two sons, Kurt Kostiwa and Wade (Irene) Kostiwa, and two beloved grandchildren. His wife, Patricia Kostiwa, preceded him in death.Dale received a Bachelor of General Education from Morton Junior College in 1952. He enlisted in the Army and was assigned as an MP at Camp Gordon in Georgia. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He obtained a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University Dental School in 1960 and Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University in 1961. Between 1960 and 1963 he worked as an instructor in the Operative Dentistry Department of Loyola University while pursuing his Master of Science in Orthodontics. He graduated in 1965 and worked at Loyola as an Assistant Professor of Orthodontics from 1969 to 1971. While advancing his education in the 1960s, he practiced dentistry and later established his own orthodontic practice where he worked until his retirement in the early 1990s.Outside the field of dentistry, Dale enjoyed fishing, reading, and raising animals. He enjoyed annual fishing trips to remote locations in Canada, accessible only by seaplane. Many trophy fish were caught, and great memories formed. Dale enjoyed reading and learning about history and geography, studying maps and reading articles from technical journals and National Geographic magazines. Unfortunately, macular degeneration prevented him from doing so in his later years. Dale was also a "gentleman rancher" in the early 1970s at his home in Elburn. He raised Suffolk sheep along with a variety of dogs, cats, ducks, and other critters.Dale's love of animals reflected his caring nature. As a father and husband, he was a thoughtful provider. He was also a devoted son helping care for his parents who lived well into their 90s. He will be remembered as kind and generous, a convivial fellow. His presence will be greatly missed at family gatherings where he kept the conversation interesting and lively with his jokes, sharing stories of the family, his life and travels.Due to Covid-19, we are holding a small, private interment. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you deliver hope by "paying it forward" in Dale's memory to someone in need of encouragement, kindness and support.