Daniel Jakob, age 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in St. Charles, Illinois on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Daniel was employed by Hardinge Grinding Group where he was the Chief Design Engineer for 19 years. Daniel had a small business and was president of Jakobtool. He has a number of design patents in his name. Daniel received his Mechanical Engineering Degree in Burgdoff, Switzerland in 1982. He was born in Biel, Switzerland and came to the United States at the age of 27 to learn English more proficiently and worked for a Swiss company out of Roselle, Illinois.



He is preceded in death by his father, Fritz Jakob; mother, Elizabeth Jakob; and loving aunt, Maya Jakob. Daniel leaves behind his wife, Mary of 33 years of marriage; sons, Christopher Jakob and Andrew (Nika Folse) Jakob; and brother, Konrad (Karin Rolli) Jakob of Studen, Switzerland.



Daniel was a quiet man, a gentle soul and a deep thinker. If you looked at him you could see the wheels turning in his head. He enjoyed walking and hiking in Illinois and Colorado. Daniel was a true friend and will be missed by his friends and family here in the United States as well as his friends and family in Switzerland. He had a sparkle in his eye, a quick wit and a dry sense of humor that would leave you unexpectedly laughing. We will miss him.