Darlene Francis Sims
Born: October 20, 1932; in Pana, IL
Died: January 18, 2020; in St. Charles, IL
Darlene Francis Sims, age 87, of St. Charles, Il. and formerly of Geneva, Il. died January 18, 2020 in St. Charles, Il.
She was born October 20, 1932 in Pana, Il. to James Hampton and Liala Bess Elliott French.
After growing up in Pana, Il. she attended Millikin University and St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield, graduating as a register nurse. Over her career she worked in a doctor's office, as a school nurse, and a home health care nurse.
On June 16, 1963 she married Lowell Sims.
Darlene had many interests including quilting, baking, gardening, and spending time at the family's vacation home in Door County Wisconsin. What she enjoyed most though was spending time with her family and friends.
Darlene is survived by her son, Jim Sims of St. Charles, Il.; a brother, Rex French of Batavia, Il.; a sister, Ramona Zigman of Lombard, Il.; a sister-in-law, Josephine Sims of Auburn, Il.; as sell as many nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Donna French; a brother Roger French; a sister-in-law, Nancy French; and a brother-in-law, George Zigman.
Arrangements entrusted to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. John's School of Nursing, Pana Community Hospital, or Chapel Street Church of Geneva all c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires, 349 Tanner St. Waverly, Il. 62692.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020