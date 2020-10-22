1/
Darlene Matthys
Darlene Matthys

Born: August 7, 1945

Died: October 12, 2020

Darlene Matthys, age 75, of Cortland, IL, passed gently into Heaven, buoyed by the love and prayers of her family, Monday, October 12, 2020.

She was born August 7, 1945, to loving parents Eugene and Pearline (Mills) Jones.

Three daughters: Laura (Sean) Mahon, Sandra Matthys and Angie (Bryan) Ferguson; Five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jon Bowman) Matthys, Jacky (Erik) Rittgarn, Jace Pesina, Clayton Ferguson, and Miley Ferguson; a great-granddaughter, Pearletta Bowman; siblings: Velda Dodd, Donald Jones and Rick Jones; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends.

She now joins her parents, Eugene and Pearline Jones; her husband Fran, one sister Becky Pate and one brother in infancy, who preceded her in death

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Tributes may be forwarded to the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
