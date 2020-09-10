1/1
Darrell F. Paigen
Darrell F. Paigen

Born: June 25, 1953

Died: March 30, 2020

We extend an invitation to family and friends to celebrate the life of Darrell F. Paigen (June 25, 1953 - March 30, 2020). The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12-3pm. Please help us honor a wonderful man's life and to show love and support for his family. We would love to hear your memories and stories of him.

A light luncheon will be held at noon with a Celebration of Life service to follow.

Stronghold Conference Center

1922 IL Route 2 North

Oregon, IL 61061


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Sep. 10, 2020.
