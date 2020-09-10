Darrell F. Paigen



Born: June 25, 1953



Died: March 30, 2020



We extend an invitation to family and friends to celebrate the life of Darrell F. Paigen (June 25, 1953 - March 30, 2020). The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12-3pm. Please help us honor a wonderful man's life and to show love and support for his family. We would love to hear your memories and stories of him.



A light luncheon will be held at noon with a Celebration of Life service to follow.



Stronghold Conference Center



1922 IL Route 2 North



Oregon, IL 61061





