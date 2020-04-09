|
|
Darrell Floyd Paigen
Born: June 25, 1953
Died: March 30, 2020
Just as dawn was breaking on Monday, March 30, 2020 Darrell Floyd Paigen, 66, left his earthly body to meet his Savior in eternity. He was surrounded in love, comfort and prayers by his wife, mother and children. He was born on June 25, 1953 in Forrest City, Arkansas to Robert and Betty Jo Paigen. He grew up in St. Charles, IL and graduated with the class of 1971. Darrell spent the early years of his career as a regional manager for The McDonald's Corporation and was awarded "Outstanding Young Man of the Year" in 1984 for his excellent work there. He was also a member of the Chicago Painters and Decorators Union for nearly 30 years. He then enjoyed being self-employed, where his attention to detail and craftsmanship shined. His clients adored him and many became long time friends. He married the love of his life, Kathryn A. Leighton on December 8, 1973. Darrell and Kathryn have been residents of Oregon, IL since 1990. Darrell had courageously battled cancer since December of 2018. His prognosis was poor from the start. And the fact that we had him here with us for the last 15 months is truly a miracle. We will treasure each moment we were given. His faith was unshakeable during his cancer journey. He shared his testimony with anyone he came in contact with. He never stopped believing in a miracle for his healing. Although we are grieved that the Lord's will wasn't to heal his physical body, we take comfort in knowing that he is completely healed and restored in Heaven. He was a lover of nature and wildlife. As well as an avid hunter and fisherman, he also loved to search for fossils and artifacts. You would often find him wandering his property or the banks of the river looking for something. He loved to pass on the history and knowledge of each "treasure." Darrell was a passionate teller of stories and had a way of drawing in anyone who would listen. You couldn't help but smile and laugh as he animatedly told his tales. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He was a living example of sacrificial love. His relationships with people were very important to him. He always put others first and was known for his willingness to help family and friends, in big things and small. He was a man who loved his people well. He left an amazingly beautiful legacy of character, love, laughter and faith.
Darrell leaves behind his wife Kathryn, their three children: Charlotte (Christopher) Bauer of Janesville, WI, Nathaniel (Avita) Paigen of Oregon, IL and Amber (Keith) DeLeo of Algonquin, IL; five grandchildren: Emma, Sophia, Maxson, Jack and Ethan; his mother, Betty Jo Paigen of Oregon, IL; and two sisters: Diana (Jim) Catalano of Grand Detour, IL and Linda (Donald) Sorenson of St. Charles, IL .
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Farrell J. Paigen and their father, Robert K. Paigen.
A Memorial Service will be held with a date yet to be determined. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, Oregon, assisted the family with arrangements. www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2020