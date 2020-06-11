David A. Bashaw
1955 - 2020
David A. Bashaw

Born: September 19, 1955; in Racine, WI

Died: June 4, 2020; in Geneva, IL

David A. "Red" Bashaw, age 64, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva from complications due to Covid-19.

He was born September 19, 1955 in Racine, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Jean (Harcus) Bashaw.

David graduated from Geneva High School in 1973 and from Waubonsee Community College in 1975. He attended North Central College in Naperville and was an All American in Cross Country. Dave was an avid sports fan, loved his pizza, and enjoyed playing pinball.

He is survived by his three brothers Bruce (Chris) Bashaw of Arizona, Tom of Wisconsin, and Don (Shana) of Naperville; and nieces and nephews Ryan, Michael, Jake, Lizzy, and Nikki Bashaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Bashaw.

Due to the current health crisis, Dave's funeral service will be held privately.

Interment will be held at Garfield Cemetery in Campton Hills.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.



Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
