David Andrew Samuelsen
Born: January 12, 1947; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 12, 2020; in Geneva, IL
David Andrew Samuelsen, age 73, of Elgin, passed away surrounded by loving family at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL on January 12, 2020. He was born in Chicago on January 12, 1947 to his loving parents, Andrew and Margaret Samuelsen (Cohrs).
David grew up in Rosemont, IL and graduated Northern Illinois University with a degree in Human Resources Management. He worked as a HR professional for many years.
David was married to the love of his life, Marcy (nee Mangan), for 44 years.
Loved ones will remember David as kind, generous, and a loving friend, husband, father and grandfather. In his free time, he loved to travel.
David was preceded in death by his sisters Barbara Piper and Joan Firehock.
David is survived by his dear wife Marcy; daughter Jessica (Gordon "Flash") Claxton; granddaughter Evelyn Claxton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:00p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 1:30p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2019 at the Lodge at Edgewater by Del Webb, 2554 Edgewater Dr., Elgin IL 60124 (Enter via Bowes Rd. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Univ. of Washington Medicine Merkel Cell Carcinoma Fund, (206) 543-5686, www.merkelcell.org("Join the Fight").
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Valley Cremation Services, www.foxvalleycremationservices.com
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020