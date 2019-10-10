|
David Jonah Busby
David Jonah Busby, known as "JoJo", of Valley view, IL, passed from this life into eternal life on October 3rd, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Bill Hammonds of Valley View, his fraternal grandparents Melvin and Theda Busby of Xenia, IL, and his father David Wayne Busby of Valley view. He is survived by his wife Kelly Potirala, daughter Trinity Potirala and unborn daughter, of Valley View, IL, his mother Kathy Dierks of Puxico, MO, brother Opie (Christine) Busby of Qulin, MO, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jojo was a passionate, kind loving father. He loved to take Trinity on trips and would do anything to make her happy. He had a soft spot for all children, and kids loved him back. JoJo was a sports fan and rooted for the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors and could often be found fishing or hunting for mushrooms.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2019