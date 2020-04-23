|
David L. Argabright
David L. Argabright, Geneva, formerly of Cedarburg, WI, passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved father of Jim Argabright and Carol Argabright. Proud grandfather of Anna and Allie. Fondly remembered by other family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmore Virgil and Margaret Argabright.
David proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He loved to read historical nonfiction and listen to classical music. He was a huge college football fan, particularly of Notre Dame and Ohio State University.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or visit us at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020