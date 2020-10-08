David Philip DeBruycker



Born: December 29, 1943



Died: July 26, 2020



David DeBruycker, 76, of Lancaster, SC, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 29, 1943 in St. Charles, IL the son of the late Philip and Dorothy (Potts) DeBruycker.



David retired from SNR Bearings Comp where he developed an expertise in ball bearings and related products. He attended Western Kentucky University. David's joy in life came from spending time with his loving wife of 55 years Linda, his children Cara Ankney and Steven (Kelli Brock) DeBruycker, 6 grandchildren, Conner (Blake) Urbano, Carson, Christian, Cooper Ankney and Cal and Anna Brock. David remained close with his sister Barbara (Michael) DeWitte and family of Albuquerque, NM. David loved everything about Christmas, music, movies, and family gatherings. He was a long standing member of Reformation Lutheran Church of Lancaster, SC where he served on the church council, several committees and was an active member of the men's group.



David maintained a deep fondness for his boyhood hometown of St. Charles, IL and his friends and classmates of Thompson High School Class of 1961. He was instrumental in holding class reunions every 5 years and class gathering each year for the past 15 years. David was well liked by all and his visits to St. Charles were highlights for his friends in Illinois. A memorial service will be held in St. Charles Oct.17, contact Jon Duerr. He loved animals, particularly "Tinkerbell." Any memorial contribution may be made to Lancaster SPCA, PO Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store