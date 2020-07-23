1/1
David R. Donovan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Donovan

Born: July 7, 1938; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 16, 2020; in Geneva, IL

David R. Donovan, age 82, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 7, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Jean and Leone Ruth (Hassel) Donovan.

David graduated from Northern Illinois University. He worked as a Sorting Division Manager, at SWD, in Addison, for many years. He loved music and he was an avid car enthusiast. He played the trombone and enjoyed listening to jazz and classical music, while eating his ice cream and chocolate. However, his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Arlene (Klindera); children Timothy of New Mexico, Susan (Jim) Gorski of Georgia, Thomas (Bambi) of Kansas, Beth (John) Huskey of Elburn, and Doug (Kim) Summers of Geneva; daughter-in-law Maria Donovan; son-in-law Dave Knouse; 12 grandchildren; 14+ great grandchildren; siblings Judith Moreth of Indiana, Janet Ambacher of Arizona, and Michael (Frani) of New York; and many other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cyndy Knouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. 3rd Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134 or Elgin Symphony Orchestra, 20 Dupage Court, Elgin, llinois 60120.

Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
He was a Wonderful Man and will be missed!
Beth
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved