David R. Donovan
Born: July 7, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 16, 2020; in Geneva, IL
David R. Donovan, age 82, of Geneva, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 7, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Jean and Leone Ruth (Hassel) Donovan.
David graduated from Northern Illinois University. He worked as a Sorting Division Manager, at SWD, in Addison, for many years. He loved music and he was an avid car enthusiast. He played the trombone and enjoyed listening to jazz and classical music, while eating his ice cream and chocolate. However, his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Arlene (Klindera); children Timothy of New Mexico, Susan (Jim) Gorski of Georgia, Thomas (Bambi) of Kansas, Beth (John) Huskey of Elburn, and Doug (Kim) Summers of Geneva; daughter-in-law Maria Donovan; son-in-law Dave Knouse; 12 grandchildren; 14+ great grandchildren; siblings Judith Moreth of Indiana, Janet Ambacher of Arizona, and Michael (Frani) of New York; and many other dear relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Cyndy Knouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. 3rd Street, Geneva, Illinois 60134 or Elgin Symphony Orchestra, 20 Dupage Court, Elgin, llinois 60120.
Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com
