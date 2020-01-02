Kane County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Della M. Cero

Della M. Cero age 97 of St. Charles, IL passed away December 22, 2019.

She was born to Clarence and Eva Bomberg in Florence, WI. Della came to St. Charles in 1967, and raised her family there. She was a devout member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son Craig "Chip" J. (Robin) Cero, daughter Cathy (Michael)Cero-Jaeger, grandchildren; Hallie Jaeger, Katie Jaeger, Michael Jaeger, sister-in-law Mary Jo Bomberg, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald, sister Pat (Folke) Johannson, brother Frank "Bud" (Edith) (Rosie) Bomberg, sister Marylyn (Garth) Harrison, and brother Paul Bomberg.

Visitation will be 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174.

A Funeral Service will follow visitation at 1:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
