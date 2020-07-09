1/1
Deloris E. Jones
Deloris E. Jones

Born: January 9, 1937

Died: June 26, 2020

Deloris E. Jones, age 83, of Elburn, formerly of East Hazel Crest, IL, was released into the arms of her Savior in the early morning hours of Friday, June 26, 2020.

She was born on January 9, 1937 in Shattuc, IL, to proud and loving parents, Victor Orin and Evavlenar (Carter) Bright. Deloris grew up in Shattuc and attended local schools.

She now leaves her husband, Bennie Hicks; two children: Gary (Julie) Jones and Vicki (Mark) Schaten; three grandchildren: Jennifer (John) Shepard, Garrett Jones and Alexandria Schaten;one sister, Faye (Roy) Gilley and a family of friends who will miss her dearly.

She now joins her husband, Grant Jones; a twin brother, Dean her brother, Bill Bright, who preceded her in death.

Private family services have been held with interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at www.heartlandhospicefund.org or mailed to 1010 Executive Drive, #200, Westmont, IL 60559. Tributes may also be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.

The family would like to express their sincere heartfelt thanks to everyone at Arden Courts of Geneva and Heartland Hospice for their love and compassion, culture of caring, fun times, and kind support of not only Deloris, but the entire family.


Published in Kane County Chronicle on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
